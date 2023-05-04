Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder

(Source: CNN, WANF, WXIA)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT
ATLANTA (AP) — The suspect in a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one woman dead and four others wounded has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show.

This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows Deion Patterson. Atlanta police said a suspected shooter in downtown Atlanta is believed to be Patterson and that he was considered armed and dangerous. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)(AP)

Deion Patterson was awaiting his first court appearance Thursday after police say he opened fire in the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice Wednesday. Workers and others in a bustling commercial district took shelter for hours during the manhunt.

Authorities swarmed the city’s midtown neighborhood shortly after noon in search of the shooter. Patterson, 24, was captured in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta.

Watch moment Atlanta shooting suspect was arrested, taken to jail

