Clean Lakes Alliance releases State of the Lakes report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Clean Lakes Alliance released its State of the Lakes report Wednesday morning, which reported area lakes as having the clearest water in recent years.

Over 800 people gathered at the Alliance’s 10th Community Breakfast. The report indicated a noticeable reduction in the amount of phosphorus in the lakes. Phosphorus is the root cause of algae. United States Geological Survey data showed that efforts are working to control phosphorus, but officials explained changing climate producing more water through intense rainstorms means more phosphorus is reaching lakes.

The Alliance also announced a partnership with the Ho-Chunk Nation at the event.

“It’s really meaningful to work with Indigenous people, such as the Ho-Chunk who’ve been here for thousands of years,” said Clean Lakes Alliance Executive Director and Founder James Tye. “They have a spiritual belief to land and water that can be brought forth today and in turn, we can maybe think about how we treat our lands and waters.”

Clean Lakes Alliance leaders said they plan to continue pushing for changes that will slow runoff. This includes encouraging rain gardens, rain barrels and redirected downspouts.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.