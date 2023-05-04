Dodge County Fairgrounds to hold Fair Food Festival this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Fairgrounds will have a delicious offering and live music this weekend with something for everyone.

Ten food trucks will be at the fairgrounds Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Fair Food Festival, the Dodge County Fair Association announced.

With a warm weekend expected ahead, the festival makes for the perfect way to get out and enjoy.

The food trucks will be serving a variety of food, ranging from Hungarian pastries to barbecue, the association said. The ten trucks include:

AR Chimney Cakes

Blue Gnome Treats

Charlie’s

Flips Mini Donuts

G&G Concessions

Kona Ice

Travelin Tom’s Coffee

Mitchell’s Smokin BBQ

Mr P’s Grilled Cheese

Sam’s Little Red Wagon

The event will feature several live performers totaling for seven hours of performance. Performers include Big Daddy Matty, Driving Buddies, Nick Castillo, Blue Suede Cadillacs and The Avionics.

The event will be held rain or shine, and parking and admission are free.

