Dodge County Fairgrounds to hold Fair Food Festival this weekend

Food trucks, live music and good weather
Charlie's food truck at the 2022 Fair Food Festival.
Charlie's food truck at the 2022 Fair Food Festival.(Dodge County Fair Association)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Fairgrounds will have a delicious offering and live music this weekend with something for everyone.

Ten food trucks will be at the fairgrounds Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Fair Food Festival, the Dodge County Fair Association announced.

With a warm weekend expected ahead, the festival makes for the perfect way to get out and enjoy.

The food trucks will be serving a variety of food, ranging from Hungarian pastries to barbecue, the association said. The ten trucks include:

  • AR Chimney Cakes
  • Blue Gnome Treats
  • Charlie’s
  • Flips Mini Donuts
  • G&G Concessions
  • Kona Ice
  • Travelin Tom’s Coffee
  • Mitchell’s Smokin BBQ
  • Mr P’s Grilled Cheese
  • Sam’s Little Red Wagon

The event will feature several live performers totaling for seven hours of performance. Performers include Big Daddy Matty, Driving Buddies, Nick Castillo, Blue Suede Cadillacs and The Avionics.

The event will be held rain or shine, and parking and admission are free.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24, 2023,...
Evers promises to veto GOP local aid increase plan
University of Wisconsin survey shows rise in drinking over the pandemic
Ticket sales for the August event start on Sunday
Tickets for the “Great Taste of the Midwest” on sale this Sunday & Monday
Colorado Rockies second baseman Alan Trejo is congratulated by teammates after the ninth inning...
Bryant, Blackmon homer as Rockies beat Brewers 7-1