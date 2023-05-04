Dodgeville motorcycle rider dies after striking deer

(Source: MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodgeville man died early Thursday morning after crashing into a deer while exiting off an Iowa County highway.

According to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Wilson had just exited off southbound U.S. 151, heading onto State Highway 23 and towards State Highway 39, at the time of the wreck.

Iowa Co. deputies and multiple other agencies were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Wilson, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the Dodgeville man had collided with the deer as it raced across the road.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright's home in Spring Green, WI can be seen along the 200-mile Frank...
New and improved way to travel across 200-miles of Frank Lloyd Wright history
A warm afternoon forecast.
Mostly Sunny and Warmer Today
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24, 2023,...
Evers promises to veto GOP local aid increase plan
University of Wisconsin survey shows rise in drinking over the pandemic