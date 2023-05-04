Dodgeville motorcycle rider dies after striking deer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodgeville man died early Thursday morning after crashing into a deer while exiting off an Iowa County highway.

According to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Wilson had just exited off southbound U.S. 151, heading onto State Highway 23 and towards State Highway 39, at the time of the wreck.

Iowa Co. deputies and multiple other agencies were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Wilson, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the Dodgeville man had collided with the deer as it raced across the road.

