DPI is investigating Wausau East High School Band Director

Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to let Rob Perkins back
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East High School Band Director Rob Perkins under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, DPI opened “an educator misconduct investigation” this week.

On April 26, the Wausau School District issued a release stating a complaint about Perkins was made a couple of weeks ago. The district said that Perkins would be returning to class. The district said the student did the correct thing -- speaking up when they felt uncomfortable. “Our investigation revealed there’s an educational opportunity...” the release stated in part.

Twan Vongphakdy is the father of the student. He says Perkins allegedly made some insensitive comments to some students.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts provided a statement to the media on April 27. It reads:

The Wausau School District strives everyday to be a model of high expectations for every

member of our school community:

● High expectations for behavior

● High expectations for achievement

When you strive for excellence, you sometimes fall short. And we have. Some of our students

experienced situations that fall short of our expectations.

What do successful people and successful organizations do when expectations aren’t met? Do

we reject the people who do not meet those expectations? Sometimes. Yes – when the

behavior calls for it.

When appropriate, a preferred path is to use the situation to grow from. That is our path.

The Wausau School District does not tolerate disrespectful behavior. But, what does it mean to

not tolerate disrespectful behavior?

“Not tolerating” disrespectful behavior means:

1. We denounce the behavior as not acceptable.

2. We take action to reinforce district expectations to treat all people with respect.

3. We engage all parties in learning to ensure we all know how to treat all people with respect.

4. Lastly, we monitor situations to ensure everyone is meeting our high expectations.

When we reject people who do not meet expectations, we foster division.

Asian American Leaders of the Wausau community called Perkins’ actions “gross misconduct”. They say the investigation lacked transparency and accountability. The Wausau School District has not released specific details about the student’s complaint.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA...
Budenholzer out as Milwaukee Bucks head coach
Well above average heat heading out way
Warm And Pleasant Weather To Continue
Warmth stays with us
Warmth stays with us
Middleton bike shop cuts the chain on bigger store