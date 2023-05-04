DPI is investigating Wausau East High School Band Director

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East High School Band Director Rob Perkins under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, DPI opened “an educator misconduct investigation” this week.

On April 26, the Wausau School District issued a release stating a complaint about Perkins was made a couple of weeks ago. The district said that Perkins would be returning to class. The district said the student did the correct thing -- speaking up when they felt uncomfortable. “Our investigation revealed there’s an educational opportunity...” the release stated in part.

Twan Vongphakdy is the father of the student. He says Perkins allegedly made some insensitive comments to some students.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts provided a statement to the media on April 27. It reads:

The Wausau School District strives everyday to be a model of high expectations for every

member of our school community:

● High expectations for behavior

● High expectations for achievement

When you strive for excellence, you sometimes fall short. And we have. Some of our students

experienced situations that fall short of our expectations.

What do successful people and successful organizations do when expectations aren’t met? Do

we reject the people who do not meet those expectations? Sometimes. Yes – when the

behavior calls for it.

When appropriate, a preferred path is to use the situation to grow from. That is our path.

The Wausau School District does not tolerate disrespectful behavior. But, what does it mean to

not tolerate disrespectful behavior?

“Not tolerating” disrespectful behavior means:

1. We denounce the behavior as not acceptable.

2. We take action to reinforce district expectations to treat all people with respect.

3. We engage all parties in learning to ensure we all know how to treat all people with respect.

4. Lastly, we monitor situations to ensure everyone is meeting our high expectations.

When we reject people who do not meet expectations, we foster division.

Asian American Leaders of the Wausau community called Perkins’ actions “gross misconduct”. They say the investigation lacked transparency and accountability. The Wausau School District has not released specific details about the student’s complaint.

