Fitchburg Police arrest man who allegedly hit person with gun, resisted arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly struck someone with a gun and resisted arrest, leading police to use a Taser and their K9.

At around 1 p.m., Fitchburg Police Department officers responded to a report of a fight in an apartment in the 2500 block of Post Road. The caller indicated that one person in the fight struck someone with a gun.

Upon arrival, police say the suspect tossed the gun near a young child and resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him. Officers tried using a Taser to control the suspect, and after that failed, they used K9 Drago to assist in arresting the man.

The 35-year-old Fitchburg man was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. He was booked into the Dane County Jail and faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery while armed, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.