Homeless sex offender released without supervision in Beloit, officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sex offender convicted multiple times of sexual crimes involving children was released into the Beloit community without supervision, police stated Thursday.

Milton Taylor was released Wednesday and told the Department of Health Services that he would be homeless.

Beloit Police Dept. explained Taylor’s convictions date back to 1984, with the most recent being 2005 when he plead guilty to 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. Milton spent time in prison and the Sandridge Secure Treatment Center. Under Wisconsin state law, once an offender meets those requirements, a court can release them without supervision.

In a community notification released Wednesday, the Beloit Police Department said:

“Individuals committed to treatment at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center have the opportunity to petition their committing court for release every 12 months. If the court determines an individual has reached a point in their treatment in which they are no longer more likely than not to reoffend, the court orders either community living on supervised release or discharge with no supervision from the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center.”

According to the Beloit Police Department, Taylor’s criminal history includes:

Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor, 1984

Disorderly Conduct with Habitual Criminality, 1986

Unlawful Restraint, 1986

Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor, 2001

2 counts of 4th Degree Sexual Assault, 2001

2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, 2005

Police say his victims were teenage boys and girls, include acquaintances and a stranger.

Taylor is a registered sex offender and will be required to wear GPS monitoring for life.

For more information you can visit the Sex Offender Registry at www.wistaysafe.com

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.