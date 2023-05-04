Madison professors strive to differentiate the voice of the student from AI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The explosion of ChatGPT, and with it the growing prevalence of AI, is seemingly everywhere. From assisting in business proposals to writing web articles (a human wrote this) to making music, it appears the sky is the limit. But for instructors, it is presenting problems in the classroom.

“We cannot always just count on being able to tell,” said Madison Area Technical College Academic Integrity Officer Sarah Z. Johnson. “It’s when students get desperate that they start to use these types of Technologies and ways that are unethical.”

Johnson says the pressure of the semester’s close is prompting more students to use AI, keeping her busy to finish the Spring. She says even programs designed to pick up AI writing can deliver a false positive. Johnson notes the best way to tell is by getting to know a student’s voice.

“Knowing their voice, knowing their writing, and following their process all along the way,” said Johnson.

While it presents challenges and more opportunities for cheating, it is not all bad. Marketing professor Steve Noll says he has integrated AI into his curriculum. He asks students to write a commercial script, then prompt ChatGPT and compare the two.

“I’ve been using AI tools in homework assignments for about five years already,” said Noll. “They’ve all so picked up that the voice of AI is monotone, you know, it’s lacking that that spark that personality.”

Johnson believes there are ethical ways to use the tech for education instead of using it to leapfrog work.

“A calculator makes it so that somebody is thinking less because they’re not having to do all that long division in their head. But on the other hand, it also allows the mathematician to think much more deeply about those mathematical concepts that are much more difficult,” said Johnson. “And I think the potential is there to do that with other creative and writing-related issues like anything in the humanities.”

Johnson is also part of the Modern Language Association’s task force addressing the matter. She says they are working on a policy not just to catch up but adequately deal with AI.

