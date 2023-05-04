Middleton bike shop cuts the chain on bigger store

Store to be reopened at a ceremony on Friday
(WCAX)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bike shop is holding a “chain cutting” ceremony to re-open their now-twice-as-big store.

Wisconsin company Wheel & Sprocket is doubling the size of their Middleton shop from 5,000 sq ft. to 10,000 sq ft. and is reopening the shop with a ceremony on Friday, the company announced.

The location was Middleton Cycles until it was acquired by Wheel & Sprocket five years ago. Now, with the expansion, the company offers a bike service department, bike fitting services and a showroom exhibiting bikes and eBikes.

“We believe in sharing the power of bikes for everyone, whatever their ability or ambition,” Wheel & Sprocket President Noel Kegel said. “We hope to inspire many more people to ride and to help make Middleton and greater Madison even more bicycle-friendly.”

The opening celebration will begin at 4 p.m., with the chain cutting at 4:30, the company continued.

Wheel & Sprocket operates 12 locations across Wisconsin, with two locations in Madison, including one in Fitchburg.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

Well above average heat heading out way
Warm And Pleasant Weather To Continue
Milton D. Taylor was released in the Beloit community after serving prison time and treatment
Homeless sex offender released without supervision in Beloit, officials report
Dodgeville motorcycle rider dies after striking deer
Architect Frank Lloyd Wright's home in Spring Green, WI can be seen along the 200-mile Frank...
New and improved way to travel across 200-miles of Frank Lloyd Wright history