Middleton bike shop cuts the chain on bigger store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bike shop is holding a “chain cutting” ceremony to re-open their now-twice-as-big store.

Wisconsin company Wheel & Sprocket is doubling the size of their Middleton shop from 5,000 sq ft. to 10,000 sq ft. and is reopening the shop with a ceremony on Friday, the company announced.

The location was Middleton Cycles until it was acquired by Wheel & Sprocket five years ago. Now, with the expansion, the company offers a bike service department, bike fitting services and a showroom exhibiting bikes and eBikes.

“We believe in sharing the power of bikes for everyone, whatever their ability or ambition,” Wheel & Sprocket President Noel Kegel said. “We hope to inspire many more people to ride and to help make Middleton and greater Madison even more bicycle-friendly.”

The opening celebration will begin at 4 p.m., with the chain cutting at 4:30, the company continued.

Wheel & Sprocket operates 12 locations across Wisconsin, with two locations in Madison, including one in Fitchburg.

