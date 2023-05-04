Mostly Sunny and Warmer Today

Much Warmer Today

Slight Chance of Showers Tomorrow & Saturday

Better Chances Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift off to the southeast of here today. With it in our vicinity, mostly sunny skies and light winds are anticipated for today. The wind we see with be southerly so warmer temperatures are on the way for today as well. Highs will be reaching the lower 70s.

Warmer temperatures for today. (wmtv)

A stationary front will develop, and hang around the region into the weekend. It will bring scattered clouds and potentially scattered showers as well. Temperatures will be above average with highs again in the 70s.

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen into the weekend. Precipitation chances will increase on Sunday with more showers expected occasionally into the first part of next week. High temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s for the beginning and middle of next week.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly Sunny and warmer. High: 72. Wind: S 5-15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 51. Wind: S 10.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High: 72.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 71.

