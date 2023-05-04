Budenholzer out as Milwaukee Bucks head coach

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have dismissed head coach Mike Budenholzer.

The team announced Thursday that it had “parted ways” with Budenholzer. This follows the Bucks’ loss against the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.”

Horst said the change served as a time for the team to “refocus and reenergize” on building toward the next championship season.

Budenholzer led the Bucks to its first NBA Championship win since 1971 during the 2020-21 season. He took over as Bucks head coach in 2018.

