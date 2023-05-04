St. Dennis School holds Careers on Wheels fair

St. Dennis School in Madison had an interesting twist on career day Wednesday afternoon.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Careers on Wheels fair filled the parking lot just outside of the school. Students from kindergarten all the way to eighth grade made their way around to almost 30 different cars, trucks, buses, boats and more.

St. Dennis School Counselor Emily FJelstadt said students didn’t just get to see the cool vehicles, but got to find out about the careers of people that use them every day.

“Just to expose them to some new careers that maybe they never considered before and also to meet some role models everybody really stepped up,” Fjelstadt said. “People out in the community, we had parents come, the City of Madison brought out a lot of vehicles, other small businesses as well.”

The fair encouraged students to learn about careers in all sorts of different fields.

“What do they all say when they are little, they want to be a fireman, police officer or doctor, well now maybe they want to own a boat company or a line striper or something like that giving the kids opportunities to learn,” Fjelstadt added.

They also had the chance to learn from NBC15 Photojournalist Jason Rice and Sports Director Mike Jacques, who is also a St. Dennis dad.

