Tickets for the “Great Taste of the Midwest” on sale this Sunday & Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Great Taste of the Midwest is back this year and they’re changing the way they sell tickets to the event.

The GTOM is one of the premier craft beer festivals in the country. The event is held every year in August at Olin Park and tickets can be hard to get because they sell out fast. Thousands of craft beer lovers from all over the country flock to Madison for the 5-hour event on a Saturday.

In the past, people had to mail in a check and a self-addressed envelope in the hopes they might be picked in the lottery system. This year, organizers have done away with the snail mail and the lottery ticket system will be strictly online.

Online ticket sales start Monday, May 8th at 10 a.m. Visit their website to get yours. It’s still a lottery system set up, but from the convenience of your laptop or phone.

There is another way you can get a ticket. You can buy one in person at one of seven different locations in Madison. In-person ticket sales will be held at noon on Sunday, May 7th.

Here are the locations where you can purchase one. But buyers should beware, you should expect long lines.

The Cider Farm – 8216 Watts Rd, Madison Delta Beer Lab- 167 E Badger Rd, Madison Giant Jones Brewing – 931 East Main Street, Madison Karben4 – 3698 Kinsman Blvd, Madison The Malt House – 2609 E Washington Ave, Madison Parched Eagle Brew Pub – 1444 E Washington Ave, Madison Vintage Brewing Co. Madison – 674 S Whitney Way, Madison

The event is being held on August 12 from 1-6:00 p.m. at Olin Park. Tickets are $70 a piece and limit two per person.

There are more than 200 craft breweries in attendance serving up about 1,400 different beers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.