University of Wisconsin survey shows rise in drinking over the pandemic

Rise may be due to lower social interaction
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new University of Wisconsin survey shines a light on alcohol use throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey shows a significant overall rise in drinking during the pandemic, with the most happening during the first months, UW School of Medicine and Public Health announced.

The rise may be due to fewer social outlets from a shift to remote work and social distancing, Department of Population Health Sciences and Associate Director and co-principal investigator of the Survey of the Health of Wisconsin Amy Schultz explained.

“It is difficult to know exactly why, but many things changed during the pandemic,” Schultz said. “Many individuals were dealing with multiple stressors of work, caring for children and families and the added anxiety from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The groups that showed the highest increase were ages 21-40, especially those with a college degree, high income and those working from home, the survey showed. People with young children were also likely to drink more.

People with heavy drinking behaviors were likely to intensify those habits, Schultz said.

The survey was conducted in three parts: one in May-June 2020, one Jan-Feb 2021 and one in June 2021. The first timeframe showed the most significant increase in drinking, with 23% of respondents saying their drinking had increased. The percent then decreased over time but remained high, the school concluded.

