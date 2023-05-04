UW Athletics responds after football player’s sexual assault civil settlement

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin’s Athletics Department stated Thursday the allegations and civil settlement involving one of its football players, who was accused of sexual assault, do not violate its polices or university misconduct policies.

UW Athletics stated that at the time of Kamo’i Latu’s initial enrollment at UW-Madison, the athletic department was not aware of the investigation. It noted the allegations stemmed from when Latu was a minor and the juvenile records are sealed. UW-Madison officials did learn of the civil suit filed last fall.

“Based on the information available to the UW-Madison Office of Legal Affairs and UW Athletics officials, the matter being reported that involved Latu prior to his time as a college student does not violate the UW Athletics Student-Athlete Discipline Policy, university misconduct policies, or reporting or disclosure requirements,” UW Athletics said.

The athletic department added that Latu remains a Badger.

According to reporting from NBC15 sister station Hawaii News Now, Jayden de Laura, the starting quarterback at the University of Arizona and Latu, the starting safety at the University of Wisconsin, agreed to settle a civil lawsuit stemming from a criminal, sex assault case that was handled in juvenile court.

Court records filed this week show Latu and de Laura recently reached a settlement with the woman after a mediation process. The amount of the settlement wasn’t disclosed.

