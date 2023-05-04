UW Odyssey Project celebrates 2023 graduates, 20 years of education

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Odyssey Project celebrated Wednesday evening its class of 2023 graduates from the program and students spoke about their experience in the program.

The project, which celebrated its 20th year of running in April, provides services to adult students that may keep them from getting college credits otherwise. This includes tuition, books, childcare, pre-class meals, academic counseling and more to the students.

Adult education director at the Odyssey Project, Kevin Mullen, said it is amazing to see what can happen when you remove these barriers from students.

“It’s an inspiring thing to do. I’ve been teaching for over 20 years and working with our students every time makes me feel inspiration and hope. They are dedicated to getting over the challenges that are facing them,” Mullen said.

One graduate, Mark Español, joined Odyssey from behind bars. Since then, he said school has been a blessing and a motivator for him.

“It’s given me purpose. I had careers and I had talents that I was using to sustain myself throughout my life, but I never had a purpose, I never had a calling and it wasn’t until I started taking classes in humanities that I started to realize what my purpose was,” Español said.

Español said he is looking forward to his next journey: getting a Ph.D. in social work.

“I know that classes and schooling is going to get a lot harder. There are going to be more pressures so I’m looking forward to that. I’m looking forward to conquering my next step,” Español added.

