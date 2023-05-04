Warm And Pleasant Weather To Continue

Chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Well above average heat heading out way
Well above average heat heading out way(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • Warmer air moves in
  • A weak front helps to boost the chances of precipitation
  • Above average temps forecast through mid-May
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The warmer weather has arrived and it will be sticking around through next week. We’ve now switched around to winds coming in from a more southerly trajectory. Out toward our western counties, highs today will easily reach into the upper 70s.

Just to our north, we’ll be in close enough proximity to a frontal boundary that will have enough instability that we could be seeing some showers and an embedded thunderstorm tonight and into tomorrow. Any precipitation will be scattered and difficult to pinpoint exactly where this activity will likely be, but as of now, our northern and southwestern counties have the best chance of precipitation rolling through.

What’s Coming Up...

This coming weekend is looking nice and warm with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be on the rise with most of us in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday heading up to the lowers 80s for our western and southern cities. Warm and higher-than-average temperatures will likely stay with us through next week and into the weekend.

Looking Ahead...

Our weather pattern over the next week will be conducive to the formation of showers and possibly thunderstorms at times.  What is hard to pinpoint right now is when and where.  We’ll keep the chance of precipitation at 40-50% each day, but right now the atmosphere will not be dynamic enough to encourage any severe weather.

