Botham Vineyards and Winery to kickoff their season this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Botham Vineyards and Winery will kickoff their season with an annual Spring Party on Saturday and Sunday. Botham Vineyards hosts events, weddings and private gatherings and boasts an updated indoor space this year.

The weekend event will feature live music, including the DB Orchestra Jazz combo on Saturday and the duo of Mike Massey and Francie Phelps on Sunday.

Also happening this weekend, Mills Botham will move into a leadership role as his father and the company’s founder, Peter Botham, heads toward retirement.

“I’m very excited for what’s to come,” Mills said. “I haven’t been at this particularly long yet, but I feel that I’m learning a great deal, and it’s a joy to get to work alongside my folks.”

Mills has been the chief operating officer of the company since 1989. Before that, he managed infrastructure, events and education for Hoofer Sailing Club.

“It’s great to have Mills join the business,” Peter said. “There is a ton of information and detail for him to absorb but he’s a very capable young man and I know he has the smarts to figure it all out.”

For more information about the event this weekend, and reserving a space at Botham Vineyard and Winery, visit bothamvineyards.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.