Box truck goes down embankment in Columbia Co. crash, breaks in two

RANDOLPH Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A Columbia County highway is expected to be closed for a while on Friday after a box truck went down a steep embankment in the Township of Randolph.

According to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, multiple people called 911 shortly after 11 a.m. to report the truck had gone off the road at a bridge along Hwy. 33, near Krueger Road. The vehicle went down the embankment, breaking in two on the way, before coming to a rest on the train tracks that run below the highway.

Pictures posted on Facebook by the Sheriff’s Office show the broken truck with the cab folded back over its trailers. Meanwhile, the rear axle is shown hanging off the foot of the bridge.

Both people in the truck got out on their own but were later taken to a local hospital for treatment, the statement from the Sheriff’s Office indicated. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The wreck has shut down Hwy. 33 between highways 73 and 146 as workers clear the wreck.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, eastbound drivers will be directed off Hwy. 33 at Hwy. 146 South before turning onto Co. P and heading to Hwy. 76, which will take them back to Hwy. 33.

Westbound drivers will take the same route, only in reverse.

