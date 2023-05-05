Brat Fest volunteers neeeded

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World’s Largest Brat Fest is a few weeks away and organizers need your help to make it happen.

Brat Fest organizers are looking for people who want to spend their time flipping, wrapping, and serving up brats, among other duties. New this year, volunteers can earn even more money for over 100 charities of their choosing when giving their time.

Brat Man Tim Metcalfe said that Special Olympics is a charity that has been with Brat Fest for several years and has raised over $100,00 just for their organization. Groups just need to be part of a 501(c)(3), many of which are already signed up. The fest pays $10 an hour directly from the hours volunteers work that goes directly back to that nonprofit.

“It’s a great way for that 501(c)(3) to donate your time and then earn money for the organization and it doesn’t have to be Memorial Day Weekend too,” Metcalfe said.

You can also volunteer before or after Memorial Day weekend during set-up or tear-down. Metcalfe said it’s a great time to get together at the start of summer and give back.

Volunteers will get a Brat Fest t-shirt, free brat coupon and a coupon for ice cream. Assignments range from grilling to wrapping brats to trash pickup and more.

Right now, Brat Fest is about 70% of the way to its goal of 3,000 volunteers.

