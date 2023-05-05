Capitol event to spread awareness of violence against indigenous women

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - May 5 is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The Wisconsin Council and State Department of Justice held an event at the Wisconsin Capitol Friday to spread awareness.

The capitol was wrapped in red, and attendees wore red in solidarity against violence toward indigenous women and girls.

“The significance is cultural and we want to bring awareness and we want to uplift our families voices, survivor voices, because we are lacking in that,” Rachel Fernandez, the Menominee Tribal Legislator said.

Fernandez said the joint finance committee struck down an item of the budget this week that would have funded a permanent office for MMIW. They are holding this event so indigenous survivors can share and bring about change for themselves.

“This has been happening for hundreds and hundreds of years,” Fernandez said. “And we’re in a time now where we can stand up and speak out and hopefully make change and have people come together as a healing space.”

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement is asking people to sign a petition to create a “purple alert” for when an indigenous person is missing. This alert would function like an Amber alert and expedite the search process.

