Dane Co. Board denies Rep Stubbs’ appointment to director of Dept. of Human Services

Shelia Stubbs
Shelia Stubbs(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors voted to reject Rep. Shelia Stubbs’ appointment to serve as director of the county’s Human Services director.

After about an hour of public comment and discussion from supervisors, the Board voted against approving Stubbs, who was initially appointed by County Executive Joe Parisi.

Just two supervisors voted in favor of appointing Stubbs- Tim Kiefer and Jeff Weigand. Weigand said ahead of the vote that he would be supporting Stubbs, saying he believes she was qualified for the position.

“I served with Representative Stubbs for 10 years when she and I were both on County Board together and sometimes we agreed and sometimes we didn’t agree,” Kiefer said. “But one thing Mr. Chair was always true which is she always was a fierce advocate particularly for people who are underprivileged and I think that is something that has carried forward into the legislature and is something she will carry forward into leading the department.”

County Executive Joe Parisi sent out a statement after the vote, voicing his disappointment in the County Board and reaffirming his support for Stubbs.

“After allowing a reset for healing, I will announce next steps to fill the position and minimize the impact of what has occurred on county operations,” Parisi said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
Protestors gather at the University of Wisconsin on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Hundreds protest on UW campus for second day
Hundreds protest on UW campus for second day
Hundreds protest on UW campus for second day
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands