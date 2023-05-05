Dane Co. Board denies Rep Stubbs’ appointment to director of Dept. of Human Services

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors voted to reject Rep. Shelia Stubbs’ appointment to serve as director of the county’s Human Services director.

After about an hour of public comment and discussion from supervisors, the Board voted against approving Stubbs, who was initially appointed by County Executive Joe Parisi.

Just two supervisors voted in favor of appointing Stubbs- Tim Kiefer and Jeff Weigand. Weigand said ahead of the vote that he would be supporting Stubbs, saying he believes she was qualified for the position.

“I served with Representative Stubbs for 10 years when she and I were both on County Board together and sometimes we agreed and sometimes we didn’t agree,” Kiefer said. “But one thing Mr. Chair was always true which is she always was a fierce advocate particularly for people who are underprivileged and I think that is something that has carried forward into the legislature and is something she will carry forward into leading the department.”

County Executive Joe Parisi sent out a statement after the vote, voicing his disappointment in the County Board and reaffirming his support for Stubbs.

“After allowing a reset for healing, I will announce next steps to fill the position and minimize the impact of what has occurred on county operations,” Parisi said.

