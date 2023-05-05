Elvehjem Elementary students make literacy kits for Better World Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Better World Day, a group of 20 students called “Black School Magic” from Elvehjem Elementary School are donating literacy kits to UnityPoint Health—Meriter Hospital for mothers of color.

Students are donating these literacy kits in honor of former Elvehjem teacher Stephanie Bernard who passed away in 2022.

“She [Bernard] used to tell me to follow my dreams, and now that I’m here, that I can do anything I want to because well she made me really happy,” student Tiana said.

The kits include books featuring characters of color, baby blankets, onesies and bookmarks.

Better World Day on May 5 is designed to celebrate student contributions that make the community a “better world.”

