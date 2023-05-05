Flags at half-staff Saturday in honor of Lt. Roy Coulson Harms

Harms served in WWII
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Wisconsin flags at half-staff on Saturday(MGN)
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor Army Air Forces First Lieutenant Roy Coulson Harms.

Executive Order 196 dictates all flags in Wisconsin will be flown half-staff from sunrise until sunset, the governor’s office said.

Harms died in World War II, and his remains have now been identified and returned to Wisconsin for burial.

Harms was a Grafton native and pilot of a B-24 bomber who was killed by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE in Romania on August 1, 1943. But his remains were not identified following the war and were buried first in Romania, then interred in Belgium.

His remains were finally identified recently thanks to his family and the work of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming unknown remains from Operation TIDAL WAVE in 2017. Now, Harms will be buried with full military honors in Grafton on May 6.

First Lieutenant Roy Coulson Harms was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal, and the Purple Heart.

