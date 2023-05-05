Free coffee for teachers and nurses at Colectivo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Colectivo is celebrating nurses and teachers with free coffee deals in honor of National Nurses Week and National Teacher Appreciation Week.

“Nurses are healers of our community, and teachers are guiders of the next generation—no matter where you live – you’re impacted by their contributions,” Colectivo President Scott Isabella said.

On May 6, nurses can get a free 8oz can of Cold Brew, and teachers can do the same on May 9. All they have to do is mention the deal at the register.

“Consider this ‘caffeinated thank you’ just a little appreciation for our gifted educators and dedicated health professionals,” Isabella added.

A list of Colectivo Coffee locations is available here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.