Weapons violation reported near Badger Tavern in Madison

By Taylor Bowden
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Friday morning, multiple Madison Police squad cars were spotted outside and around Badger Tavern on Madison’s southwest side.

Police responded to the call just after midnight.

MPD describes the incident as a weapons violation, and that there is no threat to the public.

We will update this story as more information is gathered.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
New Glarus Brewing Company sign
New Glarus Brewing announces limited-time seasonal beer

Latest News

Madison
MPD outside of Badger Tavern in Madison
Protestors gather at the University of Wisconsin on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Hundreds protest on UW campus for second day
Shelia Stubbs
Dane Co. Board denies approving Rep. Stubbs to be director of Dept. of Human Services
Dane Co. Board denies Rep Stubbs’ appointment to director of Dept. of Human Services
Dane Co. Board denies Rep Stubbs’ appointment to director of Dept. of Human Services