Merrimac Ferry opened Friday morning

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The Merrimac Ferry reopened for the season Friday morning. The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation indicated drivers were able to board the ferry and head across the Wisconsin River as of 7 a.m.

The opening was delayed into May because of mechanical issues. While there is no firm date when the ferry would open each year, it usually begins ferrying passengers sometime in April.

The ferry is expected to make its runs through November.

The Merrimac Ferry connects Columbia and Sauk counties along Hwy. 113. It is the only free ferry in Wisconsin and takes about seven minutes to cross.

The Merrimac Ferry pulls up to the south side of the Wisconsin River as it begins transporting passengers on Friday, May 5, 2023. (WisDOT)

