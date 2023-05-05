Merrimac Ferry opened Friday morning

(FILE) The Merrimac Ferry opened for the season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
(FILE) The Merrimac Ferry opened for the season on Friday, May 5, 2023.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The Merrimac Ferry reopened for the season Friday morning. The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation indicated drivers were able to board the ferry and head across the Wisconsin River as of 7 a.m.

The opening was delayed into May because of mechanical issues. While there is no firm date when the ferry would open each year, it usually begins ferrying passengers sometime in April.

The ferry is expected to make its runs through November.

The Merrimac Ferry connects Columbia and Sauk counties along Hwy. 113. It is the only free ferry in Wisconsin and takes about seven minutes to cross.

The Merrimac Ferry pulls up to the south side of the Wisconsin River as it begins transporting...
The Merrimac Ferry pulls up to the south side of the Wisconsin River as it begins transporting passengers on Friday, May 5, 2023.(WisDOT)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
New Glarus Brewing Company sign
New Glarus Brewing announces limited-time seasonal beer

Latest News

MPD is strategizing how to reduce crime in each of its six districts
Two arrested after yelling racial slurs, confrontion in Madison
NBC15
King Charles III Coronation, Kentucky Derby impact NBC15 News Saturday lineup
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin put out a call for anyone who has the means to...
WI food pantries overwhelmed after pandemic-era benefits end
Madison
One dead in shooting outside Badger Tavern; one arrested