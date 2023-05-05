The Morning Show tries the Coronation Quiche

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday morning, King Charles III will be crowned new monarch of the United Kingdom. Ahead of the coronation, NBC15′s The Morning Show previewed what will be served as part of the royal luncheon, including the Coronation Quiche.

The quiche is a far different dish from the Coronation Chicken served by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. It includes spinach, tarragon, cheese, and broad (fava) beans.

Introducing… Coronation Quiche!



Chosen personally by Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort have shared a recipe in celebration of the upcoming #CoronationBigLunch taking place up and down the country. pic.twitter.com/aVcw9tNarP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2023

INGREDIENTS

For the Pastry:

1 cup flour

Pinch of salt

2 tbsp. cold butter, diced

2 tbsp. lard

2 tbsp. milk

Or 1 refrigerated pie crust

For the Filling:

1/2 cup milk

3/4 cup double cream (thick heavy cream)

2 medium eggs

1 tbsp. chopped fresh tarragon

Salt and pepper

1/2 c. grated cheddar cheese

3/4 c. cooked spinach, lightly chopped

/2 c. cooked fava beans

DIRECTIONS

For the Pastry:

combine the flour and salt in a bowl. Add butter and lard and rub the mixture using your fingers until it forms a sandy texture. Add the milk, a little at a time, to form the dough. Cover and refrigerate for 30 to 45 minutes. Lightly flour a work surface and roll out the dough a little larger than your tart pan. Transfer the dough to the pan, cover, and rest for another 30 minutes in the fridge.

Preheat the oven to 375°. Line the dough with parchment paper and fill with baking weights. Blind bake the crust for 15 minutes, then remove the paper and baking weights, and set aside. Reduce the oven temperature to 320°.

For the Filling:

Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, tarragon, and salt and pepper. Scatter 1/4 cup of grated cheese over the baked crust, top with the chopped spinach and fava beans, then pour in the milk mixture. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until set and lightly golden.

