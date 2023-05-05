MPD investigating Badger Tavern shooting as homicide

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are calling an early morning shooting a homicide as they investigate why a 44 year old man was killed outside of Badger Tavern on Friday.

MPD was called to the southwest Madison bar at 12:15 a.m.

”The victim was shot dead for no reason,” MPD Officer Jason Ostrenga said. ”This one makes you feel uneasy because you feel like I can’t go to a neighborhood tavern and have a beer and all of a sudden I’m having a smoke and some dude pulls out a gun and shoots me.”

Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Dimaggio was arrested at the scene and booked in Dane County Jail for first degree intentional homicide.

”We have a suspect custody, we talked to multiple witnesses and again from everything I know this was isolated between this victim and our suspect,” Ostrenga said.

Kathy Kennedy lives down the street from Badger Tavern and eats there regularly. She saw the police lights before going to bed, but assumed it was just a traffic stop.

”I didn’t expect in a quiet peaceful neighborhood like this where I’ve lived since 1986 that there would be a shooting,” she said.

Even though MPD said it’s an isolated incident, Kennedy still feels worried.

“I don’t necessarily feel any safer because it just brings home the point to me that we’re living in a society where people settle their differences with guns all of the time,” she said. “What I would really like to hear from our political leaders to do something about the gun crisis that we’re in.”

Court records show Dimaggio does not have a violent criminal history.

MPD said they are investigating if the gun found on the scene was registered to Dimaggio.

The victim’s name has not been released, but Ostrenga said the family has been notified.

The Warwick St and Seminole Ave bar used to named Tony Frank’s.

