One dead in shooting outside Badger Tavern; one arrested

By Taylor Bowden
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead following an overnight shooting outside a Madison bar and a suspect has been taken into custody for the killing, according to Madison Police Department update.

In a statement Friday morning, MPD indicated officers found the victim in the parking lot of the Badger Tavern, in the 1600 block of Seminole Highway, and began taking life-saving steps. The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is expected to be released by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office in the coming days.

The suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived and was immediately arrested, the update continued. MPD identified him as Caleb Dimaggio and said the 23-year-old man was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of first-degree homicide.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the victim’s death and cautioned that doing so may take time. They have recovered a gun believed to be linked to the shooting.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and the department assured the public that there does not appear to be any threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MPD detectives at 608-266-4730.

