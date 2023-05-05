Police: Shooting of 15-year-old boy happened in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie Police Department
Sun Prairie Police Department(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The shooting of a 15-year-old boy who was dropped off at a Madison hospital this week was determined to have happened in Sun Prairie, police report Friday.

Sun Prairie Police Department investigators believe the shooting happened on the 900 bock of Aspen Place.

SPPD said the victim is in stable condition. Officials believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Sun Prairie Police Dept. has taken the lead on the investigation and said the investigation is active.

Officers and an investigator spoke briefly to the victim, whose name was not released, after he arrived just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at UW Health East Madison, according to an Madison Police Department report. Afterwards, medical teams moved the 15-year-old boy to a different hospital via Med Flight.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or call anonymously at 608-837-6300.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
New Glarus Brewing Company sign
New Glarus Brewing announces limited-time seasonal beer

Latest News

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin put out a call for anyone who has the means to...
WI food pantries overwhelmed after pandemic-era benefits end
Madison
One dead in shooting outside Badger Tavern; one arrested
Our own King Charles gets in on the action.
The Morning Show tries the Coronation Quiche
Wisconsin flags at half-staff on Saturday
Flags at half-staff Saturday in honor of Lt. Roy Coulson Harms