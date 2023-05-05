Police: Shooting of 15-year-old boy happened in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The shooting of a 15-year-old boy who was dropped off at a Madison hospital this week was determined to have happened in Sun Prairie, police report Friday.

Sun Prairie Police Department investigators believe the shooting happened on the 900 bock of Aspen Place.

SPPD said the victim is in stable condition. Officials believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Sun Prairie Police Dept. has taken the lead on the investigation and said the investigation is active.

Officers and an investigator spoke briefly to the victim, whose name was not released, after he arrived just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at UW Health East Madison, according to an Madison Police Department report. Afterwards, medical teams moved the 15-year-old boy to a different hospital via Med Flight.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or call anonymously at 608-837-6300.

