Rain Chances This Weekend

Partly Sunny Today

Showers Possible Saturday Morning

Highs In the 80s Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift off to the southeast of here today. Clouds have increased overnight a scattered clouds will hang around for today. The wind we see with be southerly so warm temperatures will continue for today as well. Highs will be reaching the lower to middle 70s.

A few scattered showers this weekend. (wmtv)

Low pressure will approach us from the southwest over the weekend. It will bring scattered clouds and potentially scattered showers and thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will be above average with highs again in the 70s and even lower 80s.

The best chances of rain during the next several days will come during the nighttime hours. Showers will be likely later tonight and again Saturday night. During the daytime hours, there will still be chances, but the will be much lower. There is a 50% chance early Saturday and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. A few more showers are expected occasionally into the first part of next week. High temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s for the beginning and middle of next week.

Today: Partly sunny and warm. High: 74. Wind: S 5-15.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Low: 55. Wind: S 10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High: 82.

Looking Ahead...

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 82.

