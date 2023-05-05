Two arrested after yelling racial slurs, confrontion in Madison

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men were arrested overnight after a confrontation that began when they were reportedly yelling racial slurs in downtown Madison.

That led to a confrontation between the pair and group of people, the Madison Police Department reported. At some point during the incident one of the suspects allegedly claimed to be carrying a gun.

MPD officers responded around 2:50 a.m. to the scene, in the 600 block of N. Frances St. The suspects, who were 22 and 23 years old, were both taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer.

The police report noted that investigators did not find a weapon connected to the incident. It also stated that neither suspect was affiliated with the nearby University of Wisconsin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

