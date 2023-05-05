Unsettled Weekend Ahead

Warm Temps Remain

Stormy Periods

Some Sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The warmer pattern continues as we move into the weekend, but it does come with more unsettled conditions. Daily rain chances will be around not only over the next couple of days, but through the middle of next week. The good news is that it won’t be an all-day washout any day and there is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy partial sunshine and spring conditions. We will keep an eye on storms Sunday and Monday as a few could be on the strong side. Temperatures widely remain into the 70s and lows into the 50s.

What’s Coming Up...

Cloudy skies tonight with rain developing. Lows into the middle 50s with a light southeasterly wind of 5-10 mph. Rain likely early Saturday with a slight decrease in clouds by afternoon. Highs into the upper 60s with gusty southeasterly winds of 10-15 mph. Storms become more likely on Saturday night and Sunday morning with lows around 60 degrees. Early storms Sunday with a decrease in coverage by the afternoon. Warm with highs near 80 degrees.

Looking Ahead...

There is another good chance of storms on Monday, although timing needs to be worked out. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Lingering showers Monday night and Tuesday before things start to dry out a bit for the middle of the week. Dry conditions should be around for the second half of the week before the rain slowly returns into next weekend.

