Using pinecones, Middleton students write positive messages while waiting for bus

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of middle schoolers in Middleton has been using their time at the bus stop in the morning to spread kindness.

It was in March when mysterious messages started appearing on Jan Berger’s lawn. Berger started receiving compliments from neighbors and decided to investigate.

“We said, ‘What are you talking about?’ and they said, ‘Well there’s messages in your yard. So, we went and looked and though, ‘Oh my Gosh,’ I think at that time it was ‘Be happy’ or something, and I thought, ‘Oh is that ever sweet,’” Berger said.

Naomi, Shelby and Coleman said the idea came about naturally, when the three were playing with pinecones while waiting for the bus.

“We didn’t really have a huge inspiration, we just thought, ‘Hey, let’s put out some nice words into the world,’” Naomi said. “It also helps instead of just going on your phones, heads bent down, faces all in that blue, eerie glow, you can work on writing kind messages to others.”

Their messages changes every day and include everything from ‘Fix the world,’ to ‘Be yourself.’ Berger said the whole experience has been a reassuring one.

“People are raising some really good kids right now,” she said. “I thought, people need to know that there’s some goodness and happiness and we need that.”

Berger said she isn’t sure what will happen in the summer once the kids aren’t at the bus stop anymore, but she hopes they continue to spread kindness.

“As long as we make at least someone smile, that’s good enough,” Naomi said.

