Waunakee High School performs “The Sound of Music” this weekend

Waunakee High School performs "The Sound of Music" May 4-6.(Molly Petroff)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee High School Drama Department is performing the timeless classic “The Sound of Music.”

May 4-6, “Do-Re-Mi” and “My Favorite Things” can be heard at the Waunakee Performing Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. along with a full pit orchestra.

The iconic musical premiered back in 1965, taking the world by storm and earning five Oscars. It’s still being performed on stages today with the storyline of an independent young woman hoping to become a nun at an abbey in Salzburg, Austria in the 1930s.

Tickets are $12 and can be found here.

