Wisconsin AG Kaul contests 1849 abortion ban in Dane Co. court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County judge heard arguments about the enforceability of Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban for the first time in circuit court since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is suing three district attorneys in counties where abortions used to be practiced, Milwaukee, Dane and Sheboygan County.

Matthew Thome is the lawyer representing the Sheboygan County DA’s Office and he argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because the 1849 ban clearly makes abortions unlawful.

”I get it,” Thome said. “There was the United Supreme Court decision from 1972 or 1973 that prohibited the use, but the law is also clear that when that decision goes away, the statutes are then enforceable and I don’t think we here can sit here and say that a societal consensus has been built up on the issue of abortion.”

Abortion lawsuit (NBC15)

Assistant Attorney General Hannah Jurss responded and said the 1849 ban’s impact after Roe’s overturn makes reproductive medical care confusing for Wisconsin physicians.

”That conflict is unavoidable for 940(15) to have meaning,” she said. “So if for example a woman suffers a medical emergency when pregnant and her physician concludes that if her pregnancy is not terminated she will suffer from a disability for the rest of her life. 940(15) tells a physician it is lawful to provide that woman with an abortion but 940(04) says it would be a felony.”

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul held a press conference after the hearing on Thursday.

”We’ve also argued that laws that were passed subsequently to Roe v. Wade conflict with the 1849 ban,” Kaul said. “Both individual laws conflict and the category of laws that regulate lawful abortion conflict with that statute.”

Judge Diane Schlipper adjourned without a ruling and it is unknown when she’ll decide whether to grant a dismissal.

Wisconsin AG Kaul contests 1849 abortion ban in circuit court (Marcus Aarsvold)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.