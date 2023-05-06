Free Comic Book Day comes to Madison comic book store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comic book lovers of all ages celebrated all of their favorite comics at a Madison comic book store Saturday.

Westfield Comics on Madison’s West Side joined thousands of comic book shops around the world in the 21st annual Free Comic Book Day, the store announced.

Free Comic Book Day is a way for comic readers from children to adults to try something new for free, attendee Abby Morrison said.

“You can just try something you’ve never tried before,” Morrison said. “Maybe a hero you’re not used to or a different genre, I think that there’s all kinds of levels of content and characters, serious stories and fun stories. All age ranges can find something here.”

Free Comic Book Day comes ever year on the first Saturday of May, Westfield Comics said. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and comic book readers could take advantage of lots of deals, free merch and more.

Comic enthusiast Johanna Draper Carlson said there’s a comic for everyone, and Free Comic Book Day is the perfect way to find that comic.

“It’s a great way to see how much comics can be,” Draper Carlson said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.