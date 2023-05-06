Janesville High School coach arrested for recording device found in girl’s locker room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A track and field coach at Janesville high school was just arrested when a personal recording device was found in a girls locker room, according to the Janesville Police Department.

After an investigation by the police and high school staff, the owner of the recording devices was identified as Brian Kitzman, who coaches various sports.

Kitzman was arrested on the charges of Possession of Child Pornography, Violation of Privacy and Representations Depicting Nudity.

Chief David Moore and Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman will hold a press conference Monday at 1 p.m. at the Janesville Police Chief’s conference room.

