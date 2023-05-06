Janesville SWAT search apartment, find cocaine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was arrested after police searched his apartment and found multiple illegal items.

The Janesville Police Department SWAT Team searched 34-year-old Kyle Richards’ apartment Thursday after the man was arrested during a traffic stop, the department reported.

The department said they had a search warrant served as part of a drug investigation.

Police found cocaine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and four handguns during the search.

Richards was on probation for First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, the department said.

Richards will be facing eight charges, including four counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, one for each of the firearms found in the apartment, officials concluded.

