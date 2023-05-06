Madison East student barbers inspire youth and reflect on futures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Smiling faces, free haircuts and dreaming big--Madison East High School barber students visited Kennedy Elementary to further develop their skills while providing free services.

The student barbers spent the afternoon perfecting their craft while providing haircuts. Instructor Harry Bernard says his class learns every hair texture and other major life skills.

“We are not just cutting hair,” Bernard said. “We are also therapist learning how to talk to your client, learning how to relate, learning how to carry on the conversation.”

Kennedy Elementary Principal says this event got kids excited about their futures. She says one student mentioned taking this course when she gets to high school.

“She was like what about braiding? Man, maybe you can start something like that if there isn’t a program,” Principal Vanessa Kent said. “Her wheels were turning, and she was already getting excited about potential classes she can take and partnerships she can do.”

Student barber Cameron Miller says he has built a clientele from taking this course and hopes to pursue as a career as a barber and athlete in college.

“I am trying to do both at the same time,” Miller said. “I want to try to find school that has both the sports I want to play and a barbering program as well.”

Miller offers advice to those who might be hesitant about trying something new. “Being consistent, not giving up and keep staying at it,” said Miller.

This is the second year Bernard has taught this course but the first time he has taken a class to help students in the community. He says students learn the true meaning of team work.

