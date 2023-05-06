Madison Metro Transit Bus crashes over retaining wall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Metro Transit bus crashed off the road Friday night.

Officials say the crash happened at Oneida Place and Odana Road late Friday night around 10:40 p.m.

Driver Alton Williams and the sole passenger of the bus suffered minor injuries, according to MPD.

The bus crashed over a retaining wall, and two tow trucks were needed to remove it. There were also signs of damage on a telephone pole, road signs and several trees.

The damage done to the bus included a broken windshield, pictures posted to the Instagram account Badger Barstool reveal.

Officials said they do not suspect any drug or alcohol use from the 41-year-old driver.

