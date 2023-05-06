Madison’s 6th Kentucky Derby Party to benefit American Family Children’s Hospital

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is Derby Day! Living in the Midwest didn’t stop Wisconsinites from putting on their hats and placing their bets Saturday.

Madison’s Sixth Annual Kentucky Derby Party was hosted at The Edgewater this afternoon, but the event was about more than horse racing. The outdoor event is benefitting ‘Community Around the Children’s Hospital’ or ‘CATCH,’ an organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of patients and families at the American Family Children’s Hospital.

Associate Director of Development with the American Family Children’s Hospital AJ Prathivadi said during the past few events it has become evident that the Madison community wants to help its neighbors.

“Whether it’s folks that have had a personal experience at the hospital with a child, a loved one, or if it’s just people that want a way to give back, whether it’s their time, donating dollars,” he said.

Saturday’s celebration featured New Orleans-style jazz, food and drinks, and a live broadcast of the Kentucky Derby.

