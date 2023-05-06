Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

OGDEN, Utah (KCAL) - Intense video shows the moment a man knocked on his brother’s door before he allegedly shot him dead.

Authorities released video from that day that caught a gun battle that followed between the man and officers arriving at the scene.

Police say Jeffery Roberts drove his van from Long Beach, California, to his brother’s home in Ogden, Utah.

A Ring camera caught Jeffery Roberts walking up to Scott Roberts’ front door.

A few minutes later, Scott Roberts answers the door. The two appear to have a brief talk before Jeffrey Roberts reaches into his jacket.

After firing multiple shots, Jeffrey Roberts can be seen carrying a bag and shotgun. Police say he also shot his sister-in-law.

A neighbor called 911 and police say the house appeared to be smoking when they arrived. They say Jeffrey Roberts used road flares to set it on fire.

According to police, Jeffrey Roberts then came out of the house shooting at them with multiple guns in his hands.

Officers fired back. And after an exchange of gunfire, Jeffrey Roberts was killed.

Investigators say Jeffrey Roberts was armed with a handgun, loaded magazines and more than 150 shotgun shells.

Jeffrey Roberts’ sister-in-law survived.

A neighbor of Jeffrey Roberts in Southern California called him arrogant and violent.

While neighbors in Utah said his brother was a man and a father with integrity. They said Scott Roberts didn’t have a violent bone in his body.

Authorities say the shooting remains under investigation along with what prompted Jeffrey Roberts to not only drive from California to Utah but to kill his brother.

