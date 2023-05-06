Multiple weekend storm chances

Round 1 of storms: tonight - Sunday morning

Round 2 of storms: Sunday night - Monday morning

Active weather continue into next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the beautiful weather we’ve had the past few days, it’s unfortunate that we have a storm chances over the weekend. However, it does look like the two main rounds that we are watching will both be later in the day and overnight. There will still be plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the milder weather.

What’s Coming Up...

Most of today will remain overcast. After a few showers this morning, much of the afternoon will be dry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with winds a bit breezy out of the southeast.

Our first possible round of storms will arrive after dinnertime tonight. Scattered storms and showers will be possible through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning. We have a low threat for severe storms, but strong winds and brief, heavy down pours could occur with some stronger cells.

Clouds will clear at times on Sunday, allow temps to reach the lower 80s across the southern half of the state. The majority of the daytime hours on Sunday looks dry, with light westerly winds.

Our second round of shower and storms looks to be mainly after midnight Sunday night into Monday morning. Once again, a few stronger storms could be possible but widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely at this point.

Looking Ahead...

A few additional storms and showers are possible on Monday, with highs still around 70 degrees. Rain chances decrease midweek, with temperatures remaining mild in the mid to lower 70s. Sunshine also looks to return.

After a short break we’ll keep an eye on more storm chances to end the workweek.

