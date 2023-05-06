One injured in Janesville duplex fire

Eighteen residents displaced
Janesville duplex fire leaves one injured, property damage
Janesville duplex fire leaves one injured, property damage(KCRG)
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in a duplex on Newman Street just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

They were able control the fire quickly, at which point, firefighters searched the building to make sure that everyone was out safely.

One resident was injured as he was leaving the building, but responders were able to treat him on the scene.

The fire caused significant property damage and displaced eighteen residents, all of whom the American Red Cross is assisting.

Investigators were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands

Latest News

Madison East student barbers inspire youth and reflect on futures
Madison East student barbers inspire youth and reflect on futures
Donations surpass $7 million ahead of Garding Against Cancer’s annual event
Donations surpass $7 million ahead of Garding Against Cancer’s annual event
UW Madison law students question university’s response to racist video
UW Madison law students question university’s response to racist video
Young author donates profits to local football program
Young author donates profits to local football program