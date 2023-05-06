One injured in Janesville duplex fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in a duplex on Newman Street just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

They were able control the fire quickly, at which point, firefighters searched the building to make sure that everyone was out safely.

One resident was injured as he was leaving the building, but responders were able to treat him on the scene.

The fire caused significant property damage and displaced eighteen residents, all of whom the American Red Cross is assisting.

Investigators were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

