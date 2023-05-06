Storm Chances Return Saturday Night

Active Pattern

Warm Temperatures

Some Severe Potential

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An unsettled stretch of weather continues as we round out the weekend and head into the first half of next week. The good news is that most of the daytime hours continue to look dry with most of the active weather coming overnight. The bad news, there is a chance some of the overnight storms in the days ahead could be on the strong to severe side. Sunday should see almost summer like temperatures with highs near 80 degrees! Remaining mild through next week with highs into the 70s and decreasing rain chances for the second half of week.

What’s Coming Up...

Cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and storms developing. Some storms could be strong with an isolated severe storm possible. Mild with overnight lows around 60 degrees. An early storm Sunday, then becoming mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees. Storm chances increase again by Sunday evening and continue into the night. Storms could once again be on the strong to severe side. Periods of storms on Monday with highs into the 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Storms should become more isolated by Tuesday and Wednesday as a calmer pattern sets up. This should bring a nice stretch of weather for the second half of the week. Rain chances will slowly increase again as we move into next weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.