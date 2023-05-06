Storm Chances Return Saturday Night

Some Storms Could Be Strong
Severe Potential
Severe Potential(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Active Pattern
  • Warm Temperatures
  • Some Severe Potential
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An unsettled stretch of weather continues as we round out the weekend and head into the first half of next week. The good news is that most of the daytime hours continue to look dry with most of the active weather coming overnight. The bad news, there is a chance some of the overnight storms in the days ahead could be on the strong to severe side. Sunday should see almost summer like temperatures with highs near 80 degrees! Remaining mild through next week with highs into the 70s and decreasing rain chances for the second half of week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and storms developing. Some storms could be strong with an isolated severe storm possible. Mild with overnight lows around 60 degrees. An early storm Sunday, then becoming mostly sunny and warm.  Highs near 80 degrees. Storm chances increase again by Sunday evening and continue into the night. Storms could once again be on the strong to severe side. Periods of storms on Monday with highs into the 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Storms should become more isolated by Tuesday and Wednesday as a calmer pattern sets up. This should bring a nice stretch of weather for the second half of the week. Rain chances will slowly increase again as we move into next weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands

Latest News

Scattered storms later tonight.
Multiple weekend storm chances
Weekend Forecast
Multiple storm chances this weekend
Warm Temperatures Continue
Rain Chances This Weekend
A few scattered showers this weekend.
Rain Chances This Weekend