Sun Prairie organization launches month-long mental health campaign

CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, which is observed in May, an organization in Sun Prairie is launching a month-long campaign.

‘Stigma Free SP’ kicked off Saturday and is meant to encourage Sun Prairie residents to begin conversations about their mental health, according to host Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition.

Participants of the campaign are asked to sign a pledge, committing to open conversations with others about mental well-being.

Co-Director of Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition Katie Peterson said through educational messages and events, the next month will challenge Sun Prairie residents to consistently support one another.

“We know that mental health impacts everybody and we want to build mental wellness in the community and in order to do that we have to be able to have conversations about mental health and decrease the stigma,” Peterson said.

To sign-up for Stigma Free SP, visit https://sunprairiewellnesscoalition.com/mental-health-stigma-reduction.

