Young author donates profits to local football program

By Tyler Peters
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fifth grader from Portage, Wisconsin is giving more than $700 dollars back to his community.

Noah’s Mayne isn’t just a fifth grader, he’s also the author of his book, Somebody’s Gotta Root for the Underdog. Now, a portion of his profits are going to the Portage Youth Football Program.

“People have always said that Noah was beyond his years since he was really little,” Noah’s mom Katherine Mayne said. “Anything that he puts his mind to, he really gives %110 in.”

Noah discovered his passion for writing early on.

“Even before I wrote the book, I loved just writing little stories,” Noah said.

Noah turned that passion into a reality.

“It felt so good to know that this could make a difference,” Noah said.

Noah’s journey towards becoming an author began when he was in third grade. A year and a half later, through the mentorship of his own favorite authors Jewel Parker Rhodes and Sonja Solter, Noah published his first book.

“He’s been so lucky to have been able to get his book into this community and into nearby communities,” Katherine Mayne said. “It’s just such a fun accomplishment for him.”

Noah has decided to donate $737 dollars of his profits to the Portage Youth Football Program, a program Noah himself is a part of.

“I know that if I donate some to the Portage football program, that they could get new things and it will. help people help more people sign up,” Noah said.

It’s a donation that Portage Youth Football Program director Mark Fahey said embodies the meaning of football.

“Football is about teammates, friends, relationships that you’ll have later on,” Fahey said. “Once he made this donation kind of made me reflect on some of the past teams I’ve coached and all the kids that have walked through that realize, ‘hey, this is what football is about.’”

You can pick up a copy of Somebody’s Gotta Root for the Underdog yourself. It’s available on Amazon and at stores including Wal-Mart and Barnes and Noble.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands

Latest News

Madison East student barbers inspire youth and reflect on futures
Madison East student barbers inspire youth and reflect on futures
Donations surpass $7 million ahead of Garding Against Cancer’s annual event
Donations surpass $7 million ahead of Garding Against Cancer’s annual event
UW Madison law students question university’s response to racist video
UW Madison law students question university’s response to racist video
Young author donates profits to local football program
Young author donates profits to local football program
Madison East Barber School
Madison East student barbers inspire youth and reflect on futures