Young author donates profits to local football program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fifth grader from Portage, Wisconsin is giving more than $700 dollars back to his community.

Noah’s Mayne isn’t just a fifth grader, he’s also the author of his book, Somebody’s Gotta Root for the Underdog. Now, a portion of his profits are going to the Portage Youth Football Program.

“People have always said that Noah was beyond his years since he was really little,” Noah’s mom Katherine Mayne said. “Anything that he puts his mind to, he really gives %110 in.”

Noah discovered his passion for writing early on.

“Even before I wrote the book, I loved just writing little stories,” Noah said.

Noah turned that passion into a reality.

“It felt so good to know that this could make a difference,” Noah said.

Noah’s journey towards becoming an author began when he was in third grade. A year and a half later, through the mentorship of his own favorite authors Jewel Parker Rhodes and Sonja Solter, Noah published his first book.

“He’s been so lucky to have been able to get his book into this community and into nearby communities,” Katherine Mayne said. “It’s just such a fun accomplishment for him.”

Noah has decided to donate $737 dollars of his profits to the Portage Youth Football Program, a program Noah himself is a part of.

“I know that if I donate some to the Portage football program, that they could get new things and it will. help people help more people sign up,” Noah said.

It’s a donation that Portage Youth Football Program director Mark Fahey said embodies the meaning of football.

“Football is about teammates, friends, relationships that you’ll have later on,” Fahey said. “Once he made this donation kind of made me reflect on some of the past teams I’ve coached and all the kids that have walked through that realize, ‘hey, this is what football is about.’”

You can pick up a copy of Somebody’s Gotta Root for the Underdog yourself. It’s available on Amazon and at stores including Wal-Mart and Barnes and Noble.

