Badgers sweep Iowa in regular season finale; earn No. 5 seed in Big Ten Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin softball sent their seniors out with a sweep on Sunday against Iowa.

Prior to the regular season finale against the Hawkeyes, the Badgers honored seniors Kayla Konwent, Christaana Angelopulos, Katie Keller, Fiona Girardot, Tessa Magnanimo, Maddie Schwartz and Alyssa McClelland.

In her last game at Goodman Diamond, super senior Kayla Konwent hit a solo shot to give Wisconsin a 2-0 lead in the first, it was Konwent’s 10th home run of the season, 43rd of her career.

Badgers would hang onto the 1-0 lead until the third inning when Iowa hit three singles to bring in one run, the first of the series for the Hawkeyes. However, the UW seniors stayed hot, in the third Katie Keller would hit her 14th double, then Konwent would single to bring Keller home, extending their lead 2-0.

Senior Maddie Schwartz (11-12) put up a one-two-three top of the seventh to end the game and secure the series sweep on senior day.

Up next: Wisconsin earned the No. 5 overall seed in the Big Ten Tournament, and will face No. 12 seed Illinois this Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the conference tournament at the University of Illinois.

If the Badgers win, they’ll take on No. 4 Nebraska on May 11.

All 11 games from the Big Ten Tournament will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.

